SOCIALIST PARTY PLEDGES TO INTENSIFY CAMPAIGNS AFTER COURT DECISION



The Socialist Party in Eastern Province has welcomed the Constitutional Court’s ruling affirming that party president Fred M’membe and his running mate Dolika Banda are eligible to contest the 2026 General Elections.





In a statement issued on June 17, Eastern Province Provincial Information and Publicity Secretary Juma Milanzi commended the professionalism and impartiality of the Constitutional Court in handling the matter.





The party expressed satisfaction with the court’s decision to dismiss a petition filed by Isaac Mwanza, which challenged Ms. Banda’s eligibility to stand as Dr. M’membe’s running mate.





The Socialist Party says it respects the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary and has assured its members and supporters that there is no cause for concern following the ruling.





The party has since pledged to continue mobilising and campaigning across the province ahead of the 2026 General Elections, saying it remains committed to delivering its message of hope, justice and development to the Zambian people.



Kanele FM