‘Something is Fishy’: Nathi Mthethwa’s Sudden Death in Paris Sparks Suspicion Amid Madlanga Commission Probe

Former Minister Nathi Mthethwa’s Sudden Death in Paris Sparks Suspicion Amid Madlanga Commission Probe

The sudden and untimely death of South Africa’s ambassador to France, Emmanuel Nkosinathi “Nathi” Mthethwa, has raised eyebrows and fuelled suspicion.

His death comes just months after he was implicated in allegations of political interference at the Madlanga Commission.

The 58-year-old former cabinet minister was found dead in Paris on Tuesday after falling from the 22nd floor of the Hyatt Hotel in Porte Maillot.

French authorities revealed that Mthethwa’s wife reported him missing on Monday evening after receiving what was described as a “worrying message.”

His body was later discovered outside the hotel, with investigators noting that the secure window of his room had been forced open.

Implication in Police Interference Allegations

Mthethwa’s death comes against the backdrop of the Madlanga Commission hearings, where his name surfaced in connection with alleged attempts to shield former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli from prosecution.

According to The Citizen, KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, testified that Mthethwa had tried to influence Inspector General of Intelligence Faith Radebe to drop charges against Mdluli.

He was also reportedly among those scheduled to be questioned by Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating corruption, collusion, and misconduct in the police service.

Mzansi Reacts to Nathi Mthethwa’s Sudden Death

The sudden passing of Nathi Mthethwa has sparked widespread speculation and concern among South Africans, with many questioning the timing of his death during the ongoing Madlanga Commission. Social media users have expressed disbelief and suspicion, highlighting the unusual circumstances of his fall from the 22nd floor of a Paris hotel.

Here are some of the reactions;

@Peaches8Just;

very suspicious, why die during the ongoing Madlanga commission?👀

@AFootyFanSA;

Aaah they killed him… There’s no way 😩😩.

@Djmstar_sa;

I can’t be the only one who finds Nathi Mthethwa’s passing a bit suspicious?

@nkulu660;

Something very fishy here

@kganyabuthelezi;

How exactly did he “fall” from the 22nd floor of the hotel? A lot of things aren’t adding up here

@xokimbrly;

Nah wake that nigga up. You can’t die in the middle of an inquiry where you were heavily implicated

@HelloCalvin8;

Now i understand why Adv Terry Motau decided to relieve himself as evidence leader. This commission is going to expose a lot people