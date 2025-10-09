The South African government has officially extended the validity of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEP). The programme will now remain in effect until the 28th of May, 2027, granting over 178,000 permit holders a crucial reprieve and a clear path forward for the next eighteen months.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Amos Schreiber, through an official public notice. The minister invoked his powers under the nation’s Immigration Act to enact the change. He formally declared,

“I, Dr L. A. Schreiber, MP, Minister of Home Affairs, with powers bestowed upon me in terms of section 31(2)(b) of the Immigration Act, have decided to extend the validity of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEP) until 28 May 2027.”

This decisive action directly addresses the looming expiration date of the 28th of November, 2025, which had been a source of significant anxiety for countless individuals and families.

South Africa Extends Zimbabwe Exemption Permits To 2027

This extension is not merely a stopgap measure but a strategic step towards a more permanent resolution. Minister Schreiber emphasised that the decision was reached after thorough deliberation with the recently reconstituted Immigration Advisory Board (IAB). He explained the broader context, stating,

“The IAB has met on several occasions and deliberated on the immediate future and a long-term solution for holders of ZEP permits. Critical stakeholders will need to be part of a consultation process.”

This indicates that the additional time will be used to engage with various groups to design a sustainable and equitable immigration framework for the future. The government’s stated goal is to establish a “long-term, sustainable immigration pathway” for those who have built their lives in South Africa.

Sighs of Relief Across Mzansi

For the Zimbabwean community, many of whom have lived and worked in South Africa for more than a decade, the news has been met with profound gratitude. The threat of the permit’s expiry had cast a shadow of uncertainty over their lives, raising fears of potential job losses, disruption to children’s schooling, and the terrifying prospect of deportation.

These individuals are deeply integrated into the fabric of South African society, contributing significantly to the economy through their skilled and semi-skilled labour in various sectors. The extension provides not just legal standing, but also emotional stability, allowing them to continue their lives, support their families, and plan for the future with renewed confidence.