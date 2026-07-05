South Africa, Ghana clash over migrant killing claims

A diplomatic dispute has emerged between South Africa and Ghana after conflicting claims over the reported killing of a Ghanaian national during anti-migrant protests in Cape Town.

Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had received with “profound shock” reports that 40-year-old Bashiru Isak was shot dead on Tuesday in Khayelitsha township. The ministry said it had lodged a formal protest with the South African government and filed a complaint with the police over the alleged incident.

However, South African authorities have strongly rejected the claims.

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi expressed concern that Ghanaian officials were circulating what she described as false information about South Africa, particularly regarding developments linked to irregular migration.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said it had “no record of the Khayelitsha murder” involving Isak and called on Ghanaian authorities to provide details that could assist investigators.

Instead, police confirmed they were investigating the fatal shooting of another Ghanaian national, 35-year-old Kwabena Boagen, who was killed a day earlier in Nyanga township.

According to SAPS, Boagen lived in the Khayelitsha area but worked at a barbershop in Nyanga, where the shooting took place. Police said preliminary investigations indicate that armed suspects entered the shop, demanded money from Boagen in what is believed to have been an extortion-related attack, and shot him before fleeing the scene.

No arrests have been made, and a post-mortem examination is being conducted as part of the investigation.

South African police have appealed to Ghanaian authorities to share any information relating to the alleged Khayelitsha incident involving Bashiru Isak so that it can be investigated.

The differing accounts have heightened diplomatic tensions between the two countries amid growing concern over migrant safety and rising anti-foreigner sentiment in parts of South Africa.