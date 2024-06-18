By Peter Sinkamba



SOUTH AFRICA NEW GOVERNMENT OF NATIONAL UNITY NOW COMPRISES 5 PARTIES

In a tricky political development, South Africa’s new government of national unity (GNU) now comprises five parties, representing over two-thirds of the National Assembly seats, the African National Congress (ANC) announced on Monday.

This comes in the wake of last month’s election, where the ANC failed to secure a parliamentary majority for the first time since the historic 1994 elections that ended apartheid.

The ANC’s leader, Cyril Ramaphosa, was re-elected as South Africa’s president by parliament on Friday. This was made possible by forming alliances with its main rival, the Democratic Alliance (DA), along with the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the Patriotic Alliance (PA). Additionally, the smaller GOOD party has joined the GNU.

The current coalition represents a substantial 273 seats in the 400-seat National Assembly, equating to 68% of the total. The ANC holds 159 seats, the DA 87, the IFP 17, the PA 9, and GOOD 1.

Notably absent from the GNU are the MK Party led by former president Jacob Zuma and Julius Malema' Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). The MK Party holds 58 seats and the EFF 39 seats. The EFF, has refused to join any government that includes the DA or the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus).

The MK Party has aligned with smaller opposition parties to form the “Progressive Caucus,” which includes the EFF and the United Democratic Movement (UDM), positioning itself as the official opposition to the GNU.

The ANC emphasized that the GNU is committed to ensuring all participating parties are represented in the government, with decisions being made by consensus. Key priorities for the GNU include rapid, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth, promotion of fixed capital investment, job creation, land reform, and infrastructure development. However, the GNU could also face ideological divisions and exacerbate fractures within the ANC, making it challenging to establish a stable policy framework in the long-run.

The president will exercise the prerogative to appoint the cabinet, in consultation with leaders of GNU parties, and adhere to existing protocols on government decision-making and budgeting the ANC stated, noting that discussions with additional parties are ongoing.

This unfolding political scenario underscores the complexities and evolving nature of South Africa’s political landscape. What happens in the event DA pulls out of the GNU remains unchattered waters.