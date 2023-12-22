South Africa Set to Scrap Matric, Opts for ‘Tougher’ Zimbabwean Exams

South Africa Set to Scrap Matric, Opts for ‘Tougher’ ZIMSEC Exams

Zimbabwe’s education system received a vote of confidence as South Africa expressed interest in having its students take exams administered by the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC).

Although it’s unclear if South Africa will fully switch from its matric system to ZIMSEC, both countries are expected to sign a memorandum of agreement in January next year.

During a recent question and answer session, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerayi Moyo shared this positive development in response to concerns raised by Senator Chief Chikwakwa about perceived differences between the Cambridge and ZIMSEC examination boards. The senator proposed the idea of a single examination board to enhance equity and fairness.

South Africa Seeks Partnership with ZIMSEC for Student Exams

Minister Moyo confirmed South Africa’s official application to have its students examined by ZIMSEC, underscoring the council’s credibility. The South African envoy is scheduled to visit Zimbabwe in January to discuss and formalise the request by signing a memorandum of understanding.

“Mr President Sir, there are certain countries which also want to have ZIMSEC examinations. South Africa has made an application that they want their children to be examined by our ZIMSEC board. The Minister (South African envoy) is coming next year in January for a memorandum of understanding,” Torerayi Moyo said.

Minister Moyo Addresses Concerns

Addressing concerns about potential learning disparities due to the presence of the Cambridge examination board in Zimbabwe, Minister Moyo reassured the public that ZIMSEC remains a robust and competitive local examination board. He clarified that students taking ZIMSEC exams are not disadvantaged, saying,

“It does not mean that the children that sit for ZIMSEC examinations are disadvantaged. In terms of the question that has been posed, he said why do we not have ZIMSEC as the single examination board? No one would want us to have Cambridge as our examination board, ZIMSEC is our local board.”

While acknowledging the suggestion of having ZIMSEC as the sole examination board, Minister Moyo noted that constitutional changes would be necessary. Ultimately, the decision rests with Parliament, senators, and civic organizations.

He highlighted that individuals or civic groups have the right to petition Parliament under Section 149 of the Constitution if they want a single examination board.