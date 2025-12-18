South Africa to Deport Kenyans Linked to US–Afrikaner Refugee Scheme

South Africa has ordered the deportation of seven Kenyan nationals arrested in Johannesburg for allegedly working illegally at a centre processing applications for a controversial US refugee resettlement programme for white Afrikaners.

According to South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs, the Kenyans were operating on tourist visas, which do not permit employment. Authorities say deportation orders have been issued, along with a five-year ban from re-entering the country.

The refugee scheme, linked to the United States under President Donald Trump, prioritises Afrikaners for resettlement, claiming they face persecution.

The South African government strongly rejects this narrative, insisting that Afrikaners do not meet international refugee criteria and accusing the programme of being politically motivated.

The arrests have triggered diplomatic tensions, with Washington criticising South Africa’s actions as interference in US refugee operations. Pretoria, however, maintains that the facility was not a diplomatic mission and was operating outside South African immigration laws.

South Africa says it is engaging both Kenya and the United States diplomatically as the situation unfolds, amid already strained relations between Pretoria and Washington.