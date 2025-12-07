“BREAKING NEWS] South Africa Withdraws Palestinian 90-Visa Exemption After Intelligence Uncovers a Deliberate, Large-Scale Scheme Using One-Way Flights to Move Palestinians From Gaza Into South Africa





South Africa has withdrawn its 90-day visa exemption for Palestinian passport holders after investigations confirmed deliberate and ongoing abuse of the system by Israeli-linked actors seeking to relocate residents of Gaza. The Department of Home Affairs said intelligence structures found clear evidence of organised efforts to misuse the exemption through chartered flights.





The findings followed the arrival of two charter flights carrying Palestinian passport holders at OR Tambo International Airport. Authorities discovered that passengers travelled on one-way tickets, had been denied the ability to bring luggage, and carried only US Dollars and essential items. Many lacked accommodation plans, departure verification, and onward or return flights.





Investigators concluded that the flights were not arranged by the travellers themselves but by intermediaries involved in “voluntary emigration” schemes. Civil society groups later stepped in to assist the passengers, most of whom said they did not want to apply for asylum in South Africa. Officials described the arrangements as exploitation of both the exemption and the passengers.





The Department said the arrivals appeared to be part of a broader, ongoing relocation operation, with reports of a Dubai-based broker recently requesting bulk quotations for additional charter flights. Authorities believe the exemption was being used to facilitate movement from Gaza to South Africa rather than short-term visits.





Home Affairs will process asylum applications for those who arrived on the two flights while continuing to honour the remaining days of the exemption for travellers who do not seek asylum. Future visa applications from legitimate Palestinian visitors will be processed through standard procedures to prevent similar abuses.





Minister of Home Affairs Dr Leon Schreiber said President Cyril Ramaphosa had suggested the travellers may have been “flushed out of Gaza,” a claim later supported by intelligence findings.

Schreiber said withdrawing the exemption was necessary to stop further organised flights while ensuring genuine travellers can visit South Africa without being exploited.”