SOUTH AFRICAN AMBASSADOR FOUND DEAD AT FOOT OF PARIS HIGH-RISE HOTEL, FRENCH MEDIA REPORTS





South Africa’s ambassador to France has been found dead at the foot of a high-rise hotel in Paris, French newspapers are reporting.





Ambassador Nkosinathi Emmanuel “Nathi” Mthethwa had been reported missing by his wife after she received a text message from him that worried her, Le Parisien reported.





Reuters is reporting a prosecutor as saying the ambassador has been found dead next to the Hyatt Hotel. French media said the hotel was in Porte Maillot in the west of the French capital.





A spokesperson at South Africa’s foreign affairs department said they were “aware of unfortunate reports pertaining to

Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa” and would issue a statement once there was official information.





The ambassador was South Africa’s minister of arts and culture from 2014 to 2019, adding sports to his portfolio from 2019 to 2023.





Mr Mthethwa, who was 58, was originally posted to the French embassy in February 2024 and was also South Africa’s permanent delegate to UNESCO.



Sky News