SOUTH AFRICAN COURT TO SET DATE FOR EDGAR LUNGU BURIAL CASE

SOUTH Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal is scheduled to set a date for hearing in a case the Lungu family seeks to challenge the recent burial judgment it lost.





Attorney-General Mulilo Kabesha hopes that negotiations between Government and the Lungu family regarding the prolonged burial impasse concludes so that the nation comes to closure.





“…we need to come to a closure,” Mr Kabesha said when he featured on Diamond Television’s COSTA programme on Sunday.





Three weeks ago, Gauteng High Court refused to allow the Lungu family to appeal against its judgment, which ordered repatriation of ex President Edgar Lungu’s body back home for burial.





On August 8, the High Court ruled that the Zambian government can repatriate Mr Lungu’s remains from South Africa and give him a State funeral following his death on June 5, 2025.





Dissatisfied, the Lungu family applied for leave to appeal against the judgment so that the burial matter can be heard in the Supreme Court of Appeal, contending that the lower court’s verdict never considered their rights.





But on September 16, the High Court dismissed the leave application for lacking merit, prompting the Lungu family to lodge another application for leave to appeal before the Supreme Court of Appeal.