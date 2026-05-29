SOUTH AFRICAN SUPREME COURT OF APPEAL RESERVES JUDGMENT IN EDGAR LUNGU’s BURIAL CASE AS ONE YEAR SINCE HIS DEATH NEARS





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



The South African Supreme Court of Appeal says judgment in the appeal case involving the remains, funeral, and burial of late former President Edgar Lungu will be delivered as soon as possible after hearing arguments from both the Zambian Government and the Lungu family.





The Court says the matter will be handled urgently, considering that it is now nearly one year since the death of Zambia’s Sixth Republican President.





The Lungu family is asking the Supreme Court of Appeal to overturn a ruling by the Pretoria High Court of South Africa, which held that the Government has the right to override a widow’s wishes regarding her husband’s burial, despite him being a former president.





Meanwhile, the Zambian Government has argued that the Supreme Court of Appeal should uphold the earlier judgment by the Pretoria High Court of South Africa, which ruled in its favour.

-SunFmTvNews





“We appreciate that this matter remains urgent, notwithstanding that it is now almost a year since the passing of the former President. There are nonetheless important issues at stake, which require careful consideration of both the submissions and arguments advanced before us today.





Having said that, we also recognize and appreciate the need to deliver judgment expeditiously and as soon as is reasonably possible. You can therefore be assured that the Court will attend to the matter with the urgency it deserves.





On that basis, judgment is hereby reserved. The parties will be duly informed of the date on which judgment will be delivered.



Counsel are wished safe travels to their respective destinations.



Court is adjourned.”