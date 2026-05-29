WATCH LIVE: The Lungu family does not want a state funeral but insists on a private funeral-Family lawyer Thembeka  Ngcukaitobi

“Where ubuntu applies, the interests of the grieving family in how they wish to bury their loved one must be given primary consideration” – South African Supreme Court of Appeal.





“If the family does not want the President to preside over the funeral, does that also prevent him from attending in his role as Head of State? Military honors would ordinarily require the involvement of the President as Commander-in-Chief.” – Advocate Ben Stoop.

The former president’s benefits are reinstated upon death, even if the individual had returned to active politics- Gvt lawyer

ECL told Dr. Shishuwa Shishuwa and his wife that he would not want the Government anywhere near his body if he died, due to the way he was treated — Family lawyer Thembeka Ngcukaitobi.





The Lungu family does not want a state funeral but insists on a private funeral-Family lawyer Thembeka Ngcukaitobi

There was bad blood between ECL and the Zambian Government, which is why he returned to politics — Lawyer Ngcukaitobi.