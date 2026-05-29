Tenge Tenge Accuses Manager of Squandering His Money, Says He’s Unable to Pay School Fees

The Ugandan child content creator and social media influencer
Tenge Tenge has accused his manager of squandering money earned
from his influencer jobs.
In a [62]TikTok Live with Ugandan influencer Bruno K alongside
his father, the child stated that he is now struggling to pay
school fees despite numerous lucrative online challenges and
gigs.
During the live, fellow creators and fans raised funds to
support his education, where the 12-year-old influencer opened
up about his financial struggles that he and his family are
currently facing.
“I am 12 years old and in primary five. What happened here
is my former manager said that my social media accounts are
his, and the reason why everything is happening like this,
we he had an agreement with my father. I could not sign
because I was below 18 years.” he stated.
According to his father believed the social media accounts
belonged to both parties under the agreement they made with the
manager.
“ In the agreement, the social media accounts belonged to
two parties,” he recounted.
Further, Tenge Tenge disclosed that despite the huge popularity
of his videos, his former manager rarely supported him
financially, including failing to pay for his fees.
“My manager has never paid his school fees and only did once
for one term,” he disclosed.