Tenge Tenge Accuses Manager of Squandering His Money, Says He’s Unable to Pay School Fees

The Ugandan child content creator and social media influencer

Tenge Tenge has accused his manager of squandering money earned

from his influencer jobs.

In a [62]TikTok Live with Ugandan influencer Bruno K alongside

his father, the child stated that he is now struggling to pay

school fees despite numerous lucrative online challenges and

gigs.

During the live, fellow creators and fans raised funds to

support his education, where the 12-year-old influencer opened

up about his financial struggles that he and his family are

currently facing.

“I am 12 years old and in primary five. What happened here

is my former manager said that my social media accounts are

his, and the reason why everything is happening like this,

we he had an agreement with my father. I could not sign

because I was below 18 years.” he stated.

According to his father believed the social media accounts

belonged to both parties under the agreement they made with the

manager.

“ In the agreement, the social media accounts belonged to two parties,” he recounted.

Further, Tenge Tenge disclosed that despite the huge popularity

of his videos, his former manager rarely supported him

financially, including failing to pay for his fees.