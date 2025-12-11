South African woman arrested for running her own prison

A South African woman was arrested by local police after she was caught for running her own prison in her yard.

A 54-year-old bar owner from Nkowankowa has been arrested after allegedly operating an illegal “prison” from her home, where she detained men accused of violence and unpaid debts.

Police say the woman began running the makeshift detention facility on 2 December 2025, locking up men who caused trouble at her tavern while drunk, refused to pay for alcohol, or allegedly assaulted women during drinking sprees.

According to reports, at least 36 people were detained over time. The suspects were reportedly held in a locked room until they became sober, paid their outstanding bills, or were “taught a lesson” for their behaviour.

Investigators say the woman took it upon herself to “enforce order” in the community by arresting men involved in violence, particularly those accused of abusing women while intoxicated at her establishment.

Authorities have now shut down the operation. The woman is expected to face charges related to kidnapping, unlawful detention, and operating an illegal detention facility.

Police have warned the public that taking the law into their own hands is illegal, even if the intention is to prevent violence or crime.