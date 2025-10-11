South Africans take out calculators as Bafana Bafana’s World Cup dream hangs by a thread





South Africans are reaching for their calculators as Bafana Bafana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes teeter on the brink.



A frustrating goalless draw against Zimbabwe at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday night has left the national team’s qualification chances hanging by a thread.





The result means South Africa remain second in Group C, trailing leaders Benin by two points with just one match left to play. Despite Zimbabwe being reduced to ten men, Hugo Broos’ side failed to capitalise, leaving their destiny out of their own hands.





To make matters worse, Bafana are still reeling from a FIFA sanction that saw them docked three points last month for fielding suspended midfielder Teboho Mokoena in a previous qualifier. That administrative blunder could now prove fatal to their World Cup hopes.





Broos admitted the situation is dire but not hopeless, “It’s very difficult now, but not totally lost. We have to beat Rwanda and hope other results go our way.”





For South Africa to qualify, they must win their final game against Rwanda and hope Benin drop points against Nigeria. Even then, goal difference or an appeal on the Mokoena ruling could decide their fate.





Across the country, fans are crunching the numbers and clinging to faint hope. Headlines like “Get the calculators out” have summed up the nation’s mood, a mix of frustration, disbelief, and desperate optimism.





Tuesday’s clash with Rwanda will determine whether Bafana Bafana’s World Cup dream stays alive or ends in heartbreak once again.