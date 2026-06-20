South Korea says sanctions on North Korea are losing effectiveness as Russia ties deepen



Following the conclusion of the G7 summit in France, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung revealed additional details from his bilateral discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump, saying both leaders agreed that existing strategies toward North Korea may need to be reassessed.





According to Lee, economic sanctions and international pressure that have long been used to curb North Korea’s nuclear ambitions are becoming increasingly ineffective as Pyongyang expands its military and strategic cooperation with Russia.





The South Korean leader acknowledged that growing ties between Moscow and Pyongyang, strengthened in the aftermath of the war in Ukraine, have significantly reduced the impact of international sanctions.





Trump reportedly agreed that Washington should place renewed focus on the North Korean issue and suggested that the United States could explore the possibility of reopening direct talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.





Analysts say any shift toward renewed diplomacy would mark a major change in regional security dynamics, particularly as cooperation between North Korea, Russia and China continues to deepen.