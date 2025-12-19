SOVEREIGNTY VS HUMAN RIGHTS: ANC UNDER FIKILE MBALULA ACCUSES AFRIFORUM OF DESTABILISING SOUTH AFRICA AS KALLIE KRIEL HITS BACK, BLAMES ANC CORRUPTION, INTIMIDATION, FAILED POLICIES AND WARNS OF A ZIMBABWE-STYLE COLLAPSE





South Africa is witnessing an explosive political confrontation as the African National Congress (ANC), led by Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, launches an all-out attack on AfriForum and its CEO Kallie Kriel, accusing the organisation of racism, foreign lobbying, and deliberately working to weaken the South African state.





The ANC claims AfriForum is no longer acting as a civil society organisation but as a political pressure group waging an international campaign to portray South Africa as lawless, unsafe and ungovernable. According to the ANC, this strategy undermines national sovereignty, discredits democratic institutions, scares investors, and fuels racial paranoia for political gain.





Mbalula and the ANC leadership argue that AfriForum’s conduct is dangerous and irresponsible, warning that spreading fear-based narratives about land, race and crime threatens social cohesion and risks pushing the country toward instability. The ANC insists that this is not innocent criticism, but a calculated attempt to destabilise democracy and invite foreign interference in South Africa’s internal affairs.





Kallie Kriel has responded with equal force, accusing the ANC of authoritarian behaviour, intimidation and deliberate misinformation. He says the ANC’s public statements place his personal safety at risk and expose a governing party that is increasingly hostile to free speech, media freedom and constitutional dissent.





AfriForum argues that the real threat to South Africa is not civil society activism, but ANC corruption, state collapse and policy recklessness. Kriel points to failing municipalities, broken infrastructure, rising violent crime, rolling blackouts, and entrenched corruption as proof that the ANC has lost moral and administrative authority.





At the centre of AfriForum’s attack is the ANC’s push for expropriation without compensation, which Kriel warns could destroy property rights, collapse food security and replicate the catastrophic economic suffering seen in Zimbabwe. He argues that refusing to challenge such policies would be a betrayal of the country and future generations.





AfriForum has also doubled down on its opposition to the BELA Act, accusing the ANC of using legislation to erode Afrikaans schools, cultural institutions and minority language rights under the guise of transformation. Kriel insists that the Constitution guarantees these rights and that their erosion sets a dangerous precedent.

.





Another explosive issue is the ANC leadership’s continued refusal to clearly condemn the “Kill the Boer” chant. AfriForum argues that this silence normalises ethnic hostility and deepens fear among Afrikaners, while the ANC dismisses these concerns as political manipulation.





The ANC, in turn, accuses AfriForum of weaponising race, exploiting historical trauma and acting in bad faith to protect privilege. It insists that it remains committed to non-racialism and transformation, and rejects any suggestion that it tolerates violence or hate speech.





This standoff exposes a brutal truth: South Africa is trapped in a dangerous cycle where corruption, mistrust, racial tension and political intolerance are colliding head-on. With neither side backing down, the country faces a critical test — whether democratic debate can survive, or whether political warfare will continue to tear at an already fragile nation