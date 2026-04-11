Spain Rejects U.S. Push NATO Won’t Deploy Forces to Open Hormuz





Spain has firmly rejected calls to support a U.S.-led effort to secure the Strait of Hormuz, stating that NATO will not participate in any military operation to force the route open.





Madrid emphasized that the current situation does not fall under NATO’s collective defense clause, signaling clear divisions within the alliance over how to respond to the crisis.





The stance reflects a broader European approach to avoid direct military involvement, warning that escalating naval deployments in the Gulf could further intensify tensions.