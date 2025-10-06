SPEED UP PROCESS FOR GENERAL CONFERENCE, NORTHERN PF URGES SG NAKACINDA



…asks him to declare interest if he has Presidential ambitions





Kasama… Sunday October 5, 2025 – The Patriotic Front must urgently identify a new Presidential candidate with strong government experience, capable of uniting the party and the nation, Northern Province Chairperson Chomba Chipili has said.





Mr Chipili said the Party Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda must speed up the process of holding the General Conference to elect a new Party leader.





He said there is no time for any further delays stressing that Zambians want to see the PF put its house in order.



He has spoken against divisive tribal rhetoric and warned that any candidate found using tribalism as a campaign strategy should be summoned immediately.





“Your Job as SG is to identify a leader who will lead the nation, unite all of us, bring peace. We need a leader who has got experience and held several positions in the government before, that’s the leader we are looking for. It is our job and the SG to identify these people. It is the SG’s job to usher in President to state house, it is not an easy task but a very tough one. We have to be strong and tough. SG, do not waste time over petty issues. Concentrate on issues which will unite all.of us and bring peace in the party. Issues which will make this party grow,” he said.





And Mr Chipili has urged the PF Secretary General, Nakacinda and Vice President Given Lubinda to declare interest if they have Presidential ambitions.



He said it would be unfair to other Presidential candidates for the two to start using their offices to push their presidential agenda without openly declaring interest.





“I am reiterating that if at all you have ambitions to become president declare interest. If at all our vice president has got ambitions to become president, declare interest, so that we create a level playing field. We do not eant to see anyone using their office to campaign,” he said.





Meanwhile, Mr Chipili has urged party members with proffered Presidential candidates not to use tribalism when campaigning



He said it would be gratifying to see people using peace and unity to campaign and not tribalism.





Mr Chipili reiterated the need for transparency and fairness in the upcoming leadership race adding that those supporting candidates not to exploit tribal divisions.





“I condemn those campaigning for their proffered candidates using tribalism. We have a very big task to do. Farmers are not yet paid their money for the maize they have supplier to FRA….. We need to speak to for people. It is our job to speak for them so that our government speeds up the payments. If we concentrate fighting one another, how are we going to help Zambians out there.



“There is bill 7, it is on our shoulders and we need to condemn what the current administration is pushing. The way Bill 7 is being handled, that is not the right way. Therefore all these issues. It is us the opposition political parties to condemn and tell the government to do the right thing, to follow the right channel. The SG should handle this matter carefully and consult other members when addressing the issue of tribalism in the party.

Candidates using tribalism to campaign should br summoned to his office immediately, it should not take time because we have no time, we are looking for a candidate. These issues should be addressed in the quickest time so that we deal with other matters,” Mr Chipili explained.