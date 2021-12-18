ELVIS NKANDU BRINGS KALU VIA BACKDOOR
It is reported that the UPND Minister of Sports Elvis Nkandu has brought back Kalusha Bwalya to manage the affairs of football now through the backdoor as Sporting Director. The terms of reference for this position is similar and supersedes those of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) President Andrew Kamanga.
When this Nkandu guy was appointed we knew that something like this would happen. First of all, this guy has been a pro Kalusha supporter and we knew he would do everything to confuse the running of football in this country.
We have since been notified that Kalusha has been given the position of Sporting Director whose terms of reference are just on football. This is new. A Sporting Director should be focused on all sports not football alone. But for Nkandu, he would do anything even if it means breaching the existing rules to please Kalusha.
One of the terms of reference is for Kalusha to oversee the success of football in Zambia and be with the national team at all times including selecting players. Now with these terms of reference, what will be the role of the coach, FAZ President and the technical director? This is nothing but confusion that Nkandu has brought.
We can tell you that FAZ will have no option but to report to FIFA to review the terms of references and give a verdict because they are directly interfering with an independent elected body. This will see Zambia being banned if not careful from all football activities. The PF tried this but it backfired. We want to appreciate the PF for they respected the laws even if they wanted to breach them. But for Nkandu, who is clueless on football, he want Zambia to be banned.
Additionally, we want to advise Hakainde Hichilema to check on his Minister and that actor Permanent Secretary to stop whatever scheme they have because they are anarchical to football. If they want to being Kalusha Bwalya let them do so using established channels..
This Nkandu must be the first Upnd minister to be fired. He’s a misfit. He’s clearly practicing nepotism!
Football at senior level has gone to the worst even at club level. Its poor quality. Not very intertaining any more. I think we need Kalu’ input again; lets politics aside.
If this guy is such an asset why has failed to find a job elsewhere? Government shouldn’t be wasting resources on failures. At the moment there is a case of a footballer who has sued him for money that he has failed to payback. Probably this is the right time for the ACC to revisit his corruption cases. It appears the Minister has no capacity to run the ministry and should be relieved of his position. We are trying to runaway from corruption and this minister is so backwards he wants to drag us back. You are supposed to organise sport in general not to look for and award Kalusha a job he doesn’t deserve. What is wrong with us Zambians? You know this guy’s scandals but you are adamant about giving a job which is not in the Ministry. Before doing this you should have looked at ways of coming up with a policy framework work to improve sport in general. Soccer is not sports but part of sports ministry. Stop by bringing chaos to a sport that is being run professionally. In short you are trying to give this chap more powers than FAZ, the Coach and any other sports administration in Zambia. If you want him to device a way of play for the nation and he is that good why has he failed to get himself a job. And by the way what’s the pay package? Stop your schemes. At the time when Zambia used to do well it was because of having a good crop of talented, confident and ambitious players and not because of Kalusha. If you cannot do the job just resign.