ELVIS NKANDU BRINGS KALU VIA BACKDOOR

It is reported that the UPND Minister of Sports Elvis Nkandu has brought back Kalusha Bwalya to manage the affairs of football now through the backdoor as Sporting Director. The terms of reference for this position is similar and supersedes those of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) President Andrew Kamanga.

When this Nkandu guy was appointed we knew that something like this would happen. First of all, this guy has been a pro Kalusha supporter and we knew he would do everything to confuse the running of football in this country.

We have since been notified that Kalusha has been given the position of Sporting Director whose terms of reference are just on football. This is new. A Sporting Director should be focused on all sports not football alone. But for Nkandu, he would do anything even if it means breaching the existing rules to please Kalusha.

One of the terms of reference is for Kalusha to oversee the success of football in Zambia and be with the national team at all times including selecting players. Now with these terms of reference, what will be the role of the coach, FAZ President and the technical director? This is nothing but confusion that Nkandu has brought.

We can tell you that FAZ will have no option but to report to FIFA to review the terms of references and give a verdict because they are directly interfering with an independent elected body. This will see Zambia being banned if not careful from all football activities. The PF tried this but it backfired. We want to appreciate the PF for they respected the laws even if they wanted to breach them. But for Nkandu, who is clueless on football, he want Zambia to be banned.

Additionally, we want to advise Hakainde Hichilema to check on his Minister and that actor Permanent Secretary to stop whatever scheme they have because they are anarchical to football. If they want to being Kalusha Bwalya let them do so using established channels..

(Bola Tabloid Magazine )