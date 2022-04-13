By NewsMakers

RAPHAEL Nakacinda has exposed State House over the re-arrest of former Konkola Copper Mines provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu by the Drug Enforcement Commission for charges he was set free from by the Director of Public Prosecution Lillian Siyunyi.

At a press briefing earlier today, Nakacinda who is PF information and publicity secretary revealed that he has information of a meeting between Milingo Lungu and his lawyers with State House, Minister of Finance, Minster of Justice and the Solicitor General where the KCM provisional liquidator was begged to resign from his position in the interest of the state and this was at the instruction of the president as advised by the government officials.

Nakacinda suggests Milingo Lungo was granted immunity from prosecution and victimization by the State over issues to do with KCM.

Recall that Milingo Lungu was discharged by the DPP through a Nolle Prosqui after it was established that the cases he stood charged were too weak to enable conviction and the state had twice sought adjournments before Hon Kaoma as they wanted to have discussions to resolve the matters out of court.

A week later and immediately Milingo Lungo tendered his resignation as KCM provisional liquidator; he was dramatically re-arrested by DEC on the same charges he had been discharged from. This prompted the DPP Siyunyi to inquire why such a decision was made by Mary Chirwa who heads DEC as Director General. The correspondence between Siyunyi and Chirwa which was copied to Attorney General was then leaked to the media prompting UPND cadres to call for ousting of the DPP.

Meanwhile, a very reliable source inside government says the New Dawn administration has failed to make public their plans for Mopani because Milingo Lungu was a stumbling block hence asking him to step aside by powers that be and trading with his immunity.

The source adds that the new dawn administration intends to hand over back KCM to Vedanta following an agreement they had prior to the elections. The final hand over of the mine has been delayed by the court issues involving Milingo Lungu prompting the powers that be to negotiate with him to step aside in exchange for immunity. The source echoed Nakacinda’s claim over the matter.