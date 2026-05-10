CBU students hand over K86,000 raised from 0.50 ngwee contributions for HH presidential nomination fee

K14,000 Balance Left In Bally Nomination Fee Campaign.



By Veronica Chilufya



Students, small-scale miners popularly known as “Jerabos,” and marketeers on the Copperbelt have so far raised over K86,000 towards the K100,000 presidential nomination fee for President Hakainde Hichilema, leaving a balance of K14,000.





The initiative, which was started by Copperbelt University (CBU) students, has since attracted support from various groups, including small-scale miners and marketeers, who joined the fundraising drive.





Speaking during a press briefing, group representatives said the move is aimed at ensuring that President Hichilema retains into power, stating that they do not want to give a chance to what they described as “noise makers.”