A new alliance named PF-Tiyende has been launched by Miles Sampa

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PF LAUNCHES PF-TIYENDE ALLIANCE

The Patriotic Front Party has formed a coalition with the Development Freedom Party, citing shared objectives and a commitment to collaborative governance, youths participation and women’s representation.



Speaking during a press briefing held in Lusaka this afternoon, PF President Miles Sampa says that the Zambian people don’t want fragmentation of the opposition they want Peace and Unity.



Sampa says he has stepped down as the presidential candidate for the August 13th general elections, in order to reduce the number of candidates running,adding that  his vision is to unit the nation and protecting zambia’s democracy.

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