STATEMENT CONDEMNING VIOLENCE AGAINST Hon. GARY NKOMBO- Rev. Dr. Given Katuta

STATEMENT CONDEMNING VIOLENCE AGAINST Hon. GARY NKOMBO.



I wish to strongly condemn the violence and intimidation witnessed in the viral video circulating on social media involving suspected UPND cadres against Hon. Gary Nkombo at Mazabuka Municipal Council this morning during his filing process as an Independent Candidate for Mazabuka Central Constituency.





It is deeply unfortunate that a man who has dedicated many years of service, loyalty, and hard work to the ruling UPND can be subjected to such treatment simply for exercising his constitutional right to contest as an independent candidate.





Attempts to block him from filing are not only shameful, but also a direct attack on democracy, political tolerance, and the rule of law.





For the record, the Constitution of Zambia guarantees every citizen the right to participate in leadership at any level, whether through a political party or as an independent candidate. No one should be harassed, threatened, or attacked for exercising that democratic right.





I therefore urge Hon. Gary Nkombo to remain strong, courageous, and focused. Do not give up. No amount of intimidation should stop anyone from exercising their constitutional freedoms.





Zambia belongs to all of us, and politics must never divide us to the point of violence and hatred. The sooner we vote out this government, the better it will be for the future of Zambia.



Rev. Dr. Given Katuta

Independent Presidential Candidate – 2026