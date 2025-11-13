Staunch MAGA podcaster says Epstein emails don’t bode well for Trump

MAGA podcaster Megyn Kelly claimed the bombshell new Jeffrey Epstein emails released Wednesday “sound bad” and admits they don’t bode well for President Donald Trump.

The three emails, released by House Democrats, referred to Trump as the “dog who hasn’t barked” and said Trump “spent hours” with a victim at Epstein’s home. Kelly argued that the president should have released the emails himself, The Daily Beast reports.

“I concede that they sound bad. They don’t sound good. If I were a Democrat, I could easily make some hay with these, which they will,” Kelly said on The Megyn Kelly Show.

She pointed to the optics of Trump not coming forward with the information to begin with.

“Why didn’t he just release these? Just release them! Now he’s in a position of being singled out as the only one, allegedly, as opposed to one of a slew of names,” she said.

Kelly also criticized the Republican response to the news after the GOP Oversight Committee tried to shift the blame to Democrats for hiding Virginia Giuffre’s name under a redaction, saying she did not accuse Trump of any wrongdoing before she died in April.

Trump has not been found guilty of any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.