Stefon was allegedly sm-@-shing chef in the kitchen while he was still in a relationship with Cardi B





His former chef allegedly exp-0-sed their alleged relationship while he was still involved with Cardi B





The chef alleged under oath in c-ourt that they had a ze><u@l relationship after becoming friends, and that he later hired her as his chef.





Fans are now saying they never knew Stefon Diggs could do Cardi B like this.



When we sit back and think about it, Cardi B knew Stefon Diggs had multiple baby mamas and kids. They w@rned her about him, but she d!dn’t listen because she wanted to prove to Offset that what he can do, she can do better.





Later, there were allegations that Stefon was see-ing lots of different w0men, but she still didn’t listen.





All of a sudden, after whatever happened that led to their breakup, they say he che@ted and br0ke her trust





What happened to the signs and wonders she had been seeing❓



Imagine getting married to Future and expecting to be the only lady in the house—are you the landlord❓