BREAKING: Stephen A. Smith Rips Trump for Smiling at Vile Michelle Obama Insult



Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith blasted Trump for appearing to smile after a UFC fighter launched a vile and baseless insult at former First Lady Michelle Obama directly on the White House South Lawn.





The moment came during the Freedom 250 UFC event, when fighter Josh Hokit used his post-victory interview with Joe Rogan to revive a tired and offensive right-wing conspiracy theory, declaring that Michelle Obama is a man. Cameras caught Trump, seated front row, breaking into what CNN described as a half smile right after the comment landed.





Smith did not hold back. He called the remark disgusting and inexcusable, praising UFC president Dana White for swiftly condemning it while pointing out that the condemnation should have come from Trump himself. He argued that letting moments like this slide is exactly why critics keep using the word racist to describe the president, especially given Trump previously shared and then deleted a degrading image depicting the Obamas as apes.





Smith made clear this was not about politics on either side. It was about basic decency, and the president once again chose silence over leadership while standing on the White House grounds he represents.

The White House communications team has still not denounced the comment about the former First Lady.