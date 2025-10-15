“STOP CELEBRATING FAILURE WHILE ZAMBIANS SUFFER!” – NJOBVU URGES UPND





Democratic Union (DU) President Ackim Antony Njobvu has launched a strong attack on the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), accusing the government of arrogance and insensitivity to the economic struggles facing ordinary Zambians.





Reacting to recent remarks by a Cabinet Minister urging citizens to “learn to appreciate” the government’s performance, Njobvu said it was “painful and insulting” for leaders to expect gratitude while the majority of Zambians are enduring rising costs of living and worsening poverty.





“It is very unfortunate that this outgoing government wants the Zambian people to celebrate suffering,” Njobvu said in a statement. “What is there to appreciate when the cost of living is still unbearable for most of our people?”





He criticized the government for what he described as misplaced priorities and self-congratulation, arguing that while “their pockets are full,” ordinary citizens continue to struggle to afford basic necessities.





“All they have done is mess up the country, taking us two steps backwards,” Njobvu charged. “People are tired of the UPND and have given up on it. It’s like the country is under a spell of poverty.”



The opposition leader accused UPND officials of being out of touch with the realities facing citizens, saying their rhetoric reflects a leadership that “lives in a different country than the rest of us.”





In a rallying call ahead of the 2026 general elections, Njobvu urged Zambians to register as voters in large numbers and “retire the current administration via the ballot box.”





“Friends, 2026 is just around the corner,” he said. “Go and register as voters in masses and ensure that we retire these failures via the ballot box next year – kwamana.”





While the government has maintained that it inherited a fragile economy and is making progress through fiscal reforms and debt restructuring, critics argue that the impact on the ground remains negligible.



