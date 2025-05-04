STOP REFERRING TO YOURSELF AS HONORABLE, YOU ARE JUST A CANDIDATE, AND DON’T USE PERSONAL MONEY TO BRING DEVELOPMENT – Laura Miti lectures Macky 2

“MPs cannot bring development. That is the role of the Executive wing of government at Central and Local Government.”

“MPs duty, in our system, is to pass laws and hold central government to account for the way it governs and manages resources.”

“What I don’t know is whether parliamentary candidates genuinely do not know these facts, or they choose to lie to constituents.”

“….wherever you go, the lament from citizens is that “we don’t see the MP”, but It’s not the MP’s face people want, it is the promised boreholes, bridges, dip tanks and roads.’

“Unfortunately, the now elected person cannot deliver on any of that, from their pocket, unless she or he is a dollar billionaire. Then, they do not have any real say on what money goes from the Treasury to their Constituency.”

“The other ….problem with Mr Kaira’s campaign borehole is how he refers to himself on the ‘vote for me’ poster as “Honourable.”

“Now, not even elected MPs should address themselves as Honourable outside the House business. But we love titles, even candidates are Hon.”

“One would have hoped a new generation of MPs would change a few things, but hey.”