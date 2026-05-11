🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Students, Jerabos, Traders Raise K86,000 Toward Hichilema Nomination Fee



A grassroots fundraising campaign for Hakainde Hichilema’s presidential nomination fee has gathered momentum on the Copperbelt, with students, small-scale miners, and market traders reportedly raising over K86,000 out of the required K100,000.





The initiative, which reportedly began among students at Copperbelt University, has since expanded to include Jerabos and informal traders, leaving a balance of just K14,000.





Participants behind the campaign say the contributions reflect appreciation for the current administration and a desire to protect what they describe as the country’s future.





“We don’t want to leave the future of this country in the hands of noise makers,” some supporters said as the mobilisation continued.





The development adds to growing signs of early campaign activity ahead of the August 13 general elections, where President Hichilema is seeking a second term under the United Party for National Development ticket.





Beyond the amount raised, the symbolism is politically notable.



The Copperbelt has historically been one of Zambia’s most contested political regions, often serving as a national bellwether due to its urban population, mining communities, labour politics, and shifting voter loyalties.

Grassroots fundraising efforts from students and miners therefore carry political messaging beyond finance, particularly as campaigns begin taking shape across the country.



© The People’s Brief | McCarthy Lumba