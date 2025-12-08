Sudan Signs 25-Year Naval Deal with Russia at Port Sudan



Sudan is preparing to finalize a historic 25-year agreement with Russia that will allow Moscow to establish a naval base at Port Sudan — its first permanent military foothold in Africa.





-The deal gives Russia access for up to four warships and 300 personnel



– In return, Sudan is set to receive military equipment, training and support





-The base strengthens Russia’s reach into the Indian Ocean and Red Sea



This comes at a time when Sudan faces internal conflict and power struggles, making the deal both strategic and controversial.





Analysts warn the move could shift regional power balances, affecting countries like Egypt , Saudi Arabia , and the U.S , who closely monitor the Red Sea.