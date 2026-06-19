Sudden ceasefire announced in Lebanon as U.S. and Gulf mediators move to contain crisis



A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah has reportedly come into effect, according to senior U.S. officials and diplomats from Gulf countries involved in the mediation effort.





The deal was pushed through in an urgent diplomatic initiative led by representatives from the United States and Qatar, who coordinated with both Israel and Iran in an effort to prevent the fighting in Lebanon from jeopardizing the broader U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding.





Sources familiar with the negotiations said Hezbollah immediately instructed its forces to halt attacks and comply with the ceasefire once the agreement was formally communicated.





The sudden breakthrough comes after days of escalating violence and growing fears that continued clashes along the Lebanon front could trigger a wider regional crisis.