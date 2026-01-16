“Suddenly It’s Five” – Anu Adeleke Challenges Davido’s Claims of Multiple DNA Tests





The controversy surrounding Anu Adeleke, the teenager claiming to be Davido’s biological daughter, has taken a new turn as she publicly questions the singer’s consistency regarding paternity tests.





The Discrepancy



In an emotional rebuttal to Davido’s recent outbursts, Anu highlighted a significant contradiction in his narrative. She questioned how the singer went from claiming two DNA tests were conducted to now asserting that five separate tests returned negative results. She insisted that, to her knowledge, the rigorous testing history Davido describes never happened.





“It Was Fake”



Anu went a step further to allege foul play regarding the only test she acknowledges. She claimed that her mother maintains only one test was ever administered facilitated by Davido’s father, Dr. Deji Adeleke and alleges that the result was doctored.





She wrote:



“At first, he said there were two. Now suddenly it’s five. He even said the last one happened on my 10th birthday. According to my mom, we only went for one test, which Chief Dr Deji Adeleke took us to, and it was fake.”





Emotional Distress



The teenager also expressed her devastation at the singer’s harsh response. She noted that she never expected to be “cursed out” or bullied by the man she believes is her father, nor did she anticipate his public threats to have her mother imprisoned. She reiterated that her initial demand for a test was born out of a desperate need to stop the bullying she endures from classmates who mock her identity.