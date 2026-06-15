

PF/UPND Sunday Chanda Questions How Mundubile’s Campaign Promises Will Be Funded





Sunday Chanda said he has no issue with ambitious political promises, but insists the real question is always how they will be funded.



He argued that when leaders promise things like “a car in every garage” or “a chicken in every pot,” the key issue is not how appealing the idea sounds, but whether it is financially realistic.





According to him, voters must ask whether such promises will be funded through higher taxes, increased borrowing that burdens future generations, or through a credible economic strategy that actually grows national wealth.





Chanda further stated that politics should not be reduced to a competition of who can make the biggest promises, but rather who can present the most realistic and achievable development plan.





He emphasized that Zambians deserve more than slogans, calling for honest answers, sound economic reasoning, and a clear roadmap to prosperity. He added that by August 2026, citizens should judge leaders not by the scale of their promises, but by the credibility of their plans.



(C) ZED DIARY