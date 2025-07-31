Surveillance video ‘missing’ from footage of the night Jeffrey Epstein was discovered de@d is found

The minute of surveillance video that was allegedly ‘missing’ from the footage of the night Jeffrey Epstein was found de@d in his prison cell has reportedly been found.

A source familiar with the investigation told the Daily Mail that the FBI and DOJ are both in possession of the minute of video that the agencies previously said was not there because of a tape transition that occurred automatically every night.

The Justice Department released earlier this month nearly 11 hours of surveillance footage of the area of the prison leading to Epstein’s cell the night he d!ed.

It was meant to prove that no one went towards the convicted child sex offender that night, amid claims that Epstein was murdered to prevent him from spilling secrets about high-profile co-conspirators.

According to Mail Online, Sleuths found there was a one–minute gap in the footage overnight from August 9 to August 10, 2019, which only led to more speculation that a cover-up was underway. The time code on the screen jumped forward one-minute just before midnight.

When the video was released earlier this month, it was described as ‘raw’ footage.

Attorney General Pam Bondi was questioned about the video in a July 8 Cabinet meeting, and she claimed the Bureau of Prisons told her it was an antiquated process that happened every night when the tapes automatically reset.

Now it’s revealed that the FBI is in possession of a version of the video that includes the missing minute.

It’s unclear why the section was missing when the video was released earlier in July, or what is in the video that wasn’t previously shown.

And there are still questions over whether the Justice Department will decide to release the found minute.

In an unsigned joint memo made public on July 6, the DOJ and FBI claimed a months-long review of the files found that the disgraced financier and sex offender was not murdered in his cell.

It also concluded that there was no so-called ‘client list’ of co-conspirators and said that no one else would be charged in relation to his crimes.