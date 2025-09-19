Suspect in Charlie Kirk killing put on suicide watch

Tyler Robinson — the 22-year-old charged over the fatal shooting of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk on September 10 — made his first court appearance on Tuesday wearing the padded anti-suicide smock commonly called a “turtle suit” (or “pickle suit”).

According to Daily Mail, Robinson is facing seven counts, including a capital murder charge. Prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty if he’s convicted. Authorities also confirmed he’s been placed on suicide watch and will be held without bail until his next hearing on September 29.

Why the special clothing? The quilted suit is standard in cases where jail staff believe an inmate may try to harm themself. It’s made from thick, tear-resistant material so it can’t be rolled or tied into a noose; inmates on suicide watch are often housed in padded cells and monitored constantly.

Court filings and statements from investigators say Robinson allegedly admitted planning the attack for about a week and gave reasons tied to Kirk’s political views. FBI officials say DNA evidence from a towel found wrapped around the firearm matched Robinson. Prosecutors say witness interviews and other material support their case.

A protective order for Kirk’s widow was granted at the hearing. Robinson remains in custody as the investigation and pre-trial process continue.