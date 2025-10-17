Sweden to begin stockpiling food as it prepares for war with Russia

Sweden is set to begin stockpiling food as it prepares for war amid mounting fears of a potential war with Russia.

The move comes after the country broke from its long-held tradition of military neutrality and officially joined NATO in 2024. Now, Stockholm is pushing ahead with plans to strengthen what it calls is its “total defence” strategy.

According to Mail Online, the NATO member is set to invest 575 million krona (£45millon) in grain reserves, as part of the country’s next budget.

Civil Defence Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin admitted: ‘We are well aware that the risk of Sweden becoming completely cut off is very low, but the risk of complex supply chains being disrupted with major and unpredictable consequences in the event of war and conflict is unfortunately more likely’.

He said the first stockpiles will be established in northern Sweden in the counties of Norrbotten, Vasterbotten, Vasternorrland, and Jämtland.

These counties are currently entirely dependent on grain transported from southern Sweden, the oblong country is roughly 1,000 miles from north to south – which could be problematic in the event of a crisis or war.

Bohlin said: ‘Northern Sweden is strategically important for the military and is a particular priority for (the country’s) total defence.

‘It is no coincidence that it is here the first steps are being taken towards establishing emergency grain stocks, which essentially is about ensuring that the population can put food on the table even in times of crisis.’

Sweden revived its ‘total defence’ strategy in 2015 following Russia’s annexation of Crimea, and more measures were introduced after Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The idea is to mobilise all of society, from authorities to citizens and businesses, to collectively resist armed aggression while maintaining essential functions.

The Board of Agriculture said that 90 to 95 percent of the population could survive on grains for three months without suffering any nutrient deficiencies.

Dietary needs change in times of war, it noted, saying that the average number of calories required per person rises to 3,000 a day.

Earlier this year, Sweden announced it was spending 100million krona (£7.86million) on checking and renovating its civil defence bunkers, amid rising fears of a war with Russia.