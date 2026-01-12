‘Swimming in Devil’s Pool’: IShowSpeed’s Victoria Falls experience breaks the internet (video)

American YouTuber IShowSpeed recently touched down in Zimbabwe, chasing adrenaline at the legendary Victoria Falls. From the first roar of the water, excitement flickered across his face and never really left.

First Glimpse of the Smoke that Thunders

He walked along the rainforest paths, spray soaking his hoodie and shoes. Each turn revealed another jaw dropping curtain of water beside the deep gorge. Local guides joked with him, proudly explaining how the falls unite Zimbabwe and Zambia.

He tasted warm Zimbabwean street food afterwards, nodding happily between spicy bites and excited storytelling. Online, Zimbabwean fans celebrated the spotlight on their beloved wonder, sharing the video everywhere. Fans screamed his name, phones raised high, while he shouted back and danced for them. The bridge vibrated underfoot, and his laughter battled the constant thunder of the falls.

Heart-Pounding Moments at Devil’s Pool

Then came the big challenge, Devil’s Pool perched right on the waterfall’s dizzying edge. Guides led him over slick rocks as the Zambezi rushed past in swirling currents. Speed paused, peered over the drop, and nervous energy cracked his usual fearless bravado. Still, he slid into the churning pool, gripping the rock lip above the raging drop.

He yelled, “Swimming in Devils Pool🌊👹”, capturing the insane moment for millions waiting online. Spray stung his eyes while the current tugged insistently at his legs and waist. Yet his grin only widened, mixing raw fear with unstoppable, childlike joy.

Memories Carried Beyond the Falls

After the plunge, he wrapped himself in a towel, still shaking with leftover adrenaline. The sunset painted the gorge gold as he replayed the footage with his buzzing crew. Every scream, splash, and nervous laugh felt bigger, brighter, louder than the camera screen.

He spoke about conquering fear, while Victoria Falls roared behind him like approval. In that small space between terror and delight, the Smoke that Thunders claimed another devoted fan.