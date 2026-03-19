Shipungu writes:

SYDNEY MUSHANGA, BWACHA PFs INCUMBENT MP TO RECONTEST THE BWACHA SEAT ON THE UPND TICKET-It’s not just him, 70% of MP’s from PF have moved to UPND incognito.





I always tell you that UPND is ahead as far as this year’s elections are concerned.



Otherwise, yesterday president, Hakainde Hichilema made an announcement during interactions with party officials in Livingstone that Bwacha PF Member of Parliament, Sydney Mushanga will be recontesting Bwacha seat in the upcoming August election on the UPND ticket.





Present at the event, Mushanga also endorsed president HH for this year’s election.





What do you think? Is the idea of PF serving MPs standing as UPND candidates in the upcoming elections a good or bad political strategy?