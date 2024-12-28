T-Sean reveals having skin allergy after experiencing cyber bullying

THEY say, “never ridicule a pain you have never encountered.” People are silently fighting battles that you don’t know of and if you can’t help them or even pray for them, don’t disrespect them.

This is the story of celebrated dancehall artiste T-Sean AKA Mr Baila who was last week subjected to cyber bullying where he was trolled and called names for his skin appearance.

Instead of praying for him or better still helping him in silence, some netizens ridiculed the artiste for what seemed like skin bleaching to them.

T-Sean whose real name, Richard Mulenga is a celebrated music artiste and producer who many fans can attest that his music can make one feel alive and thought provoked.

But the past week has not been easy on him such that even those who claimed to be his fans trolled him for his skin.

Some netizens said the most insensitive stuff instead of showing love as they suggested that the artiste had become a frequent user of aunty Milly’s sukuluza products.

This situation is similar to how the late US actor Chadwick Boseman appeared on the internet with a disfigured body and was bullied when in fact, he was dying.

This writer wonders how the bullies never learn despite having so many examples that turned into a tragedy.

And to address the concerns, T-Sean replied to one commenter who asked for clarity on the artiste’s skin.

The Zambian dancehall king disclosed to his fans in the comment section that he had suffered a skin allergy reaction which brought about acne.

He further revealed that he was recovering and the acne was clearing up.

“I had an allergy reaction and the acne is clearing up and I feel great,” commented T-Sean.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, December 28, 2024