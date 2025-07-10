TAKEAWAYS FROM THE PRESIDENT’S ENGAGEMENT WITH THE AMERICAN AMBASSADOR TO ZAMBIA.



Point of Emphasis



🇿🇲 We believe we (the UPND) shall make the Second Term in Office.



🇿🇲 The UPND New Dawn Government stands resolved to invest in Democracy and the Rule of Law because Democracy must deliver positive results.





🇿🇲 America is doing what is good for Americans, and Zambia is also doing what is good for Zambians. Therefore, we shall continue to advance and strengthen the US-ZAMBIA partnership.





🇿🇲 In the mining sector, the UPND New Dawn Government has managed to deliver what some past Governments left unresolved i.e. MMD (20 yrs) and the PF (10 yrs).





🇿🇲 We appreciate the support of the US Government and the American people. We seek People-to-People, Business-to-Business and Government -to-Government cooperation



(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM