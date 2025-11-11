Taliban government says it’s frustrated at being left out of UN climate summit

The Taliban government says it’s frustrated at being left out of COP30, arguing that Afghanistan deserves a seat at the table as one of the world’s most climate-vulnerable nations.

The global climate conference kicks off Monday in Brazil, drawing representatives from countries across the world. But Afghanistan’s National Environmental Protection Agency (NEPA) says no official invitation ever arrived, despite the country’s exposure to worsening droughts, shrinking groundwater and rising temperatures.

NEPA voiced “deep concern” over the exclusion, noting that Afghanistan has contributed barely 0.06 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions yet faces some of the most severe consequences of climate change. Nearly 89 percent of Afghans rely on agriculture for survival, leaving them extremely vulnerable to shifts in climate patterns.

The Taliban, who regained power in 2021 and are formally recognised only by Russia, argue that political isolation shouldn’t bar Afghans from engaging in climate negotiations. They did attend COP29 last year, but only as “guests” of Azerbaijan rather than as direct participants.

Calling the snub a violation of “climate justice, global cooperation, and human solidarity,” Afghanistan’s climate agency says the country cannot afford to be shut out of discussions that directly affect its future.

The UN has already warned that repeated droughts from 2020 to 2025 have ravaged Afghanistan’s water resources, with groundwater levels dropping by as much as 30 metres in some areas. And with forecasts pointing toward 2025 becoming one of the hottest years ever recorded, the stakes for vulnerable countries like Afghanistan continue to rise.