Texas woman with history of 5 marriages faces murd£r for k!lling her 5th husband

A Jury selection has begun in the high-profile murder trial of Sarah Hartsfield, the Texas woman accused of k!lling her fifth husband with insulin.

The 50-year-old faces accusations that she murder£d her husband, Joseph Hartsfield, in January 2023. Hartsfield pleaded not guilty.

According to a grand jury indictment filed in February 2023, prosecutors allege she “intentionally and knowingly cause the de@th of an individual, namely Joseph Hartsfield, by a manner and means unknown to the grand jury.”

Joseph’s obituary says he d!ed in a hospital “due to complications of an ischemic stroke, with his loving wife at his side.”

Hartsfield is currently in custody at the Chambers County Jail in Texas and is held on a reduced bond of $2 million.

Prosecutors allege that Hartsfield, an Army veteran, used her husband’s diabetes to cover up a homicide, allegedly injecting him with dangerous amounts of insulin and delaying calling 911 for several hours.

Hartsfield’s first marriage was to her high school sweetheart, Titus Knoernschild. The couple married young, but the relationship soon soured.

Knoernschild told ABC13 Houston that Sarah threatened him during their separation, warning him not to be surprised if he didn’t survive their divorce.

According to the local outlet, they divorced by 1995, but he said she continued to harass him for years afterward, including showing up at his Fort Hood office in 2008 until he obtained a no-contact order.

She went on to marry her second husband in the mid-1990s.

According to ABC13, Sarah was arrested in March 1996 for allegedly assaulting him during a dispute at their Rio Bonito home.

The charge was dropped after about a week, ABC13 reported.

By the late 1990s, Sarah had remarried, and her third marriage eventually ended in divorce in 2018. Around that time, she became engaged to David Bragg in Minnesota.

On May 9, 2018, Sarah shot and k!lled Bragg in his home.