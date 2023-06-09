Thabo Kawana says Govt letters on the Catholic Church are false and threatens to arrest admins of social media pages

KAWANA CONDEMNS PUBLICATION OF FALSE AND FAKE NEWS

Government has described as FAKE and FALSE documents circulating on social media purported to have been written by President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA and Home Affairs Permanent Secretary, JOSEPHS AKAFUMBA.

The FALSE and FAKE letters are tittled “CONTAIN the CATHOLIC Church in ZAMBIA”.

Information and Media Director Spokesperson, THABO KAWANA says government is concerned over the publication of FALSE and FAKE information online.

In an interview with ZNBC News in LUSAKA , Mr. KAWANA has warned all ON-LINE Administrators publicizing FALSE information aimed at alarming the nation that they will be prosecuted.

ZNBC



