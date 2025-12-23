Thabo Mbeki warns ANC faces serious trouble as South Africa’s crises deepen

Former South African President Thabo Mbeki on Friday warned that the ruling African National Congress is in serious difficulty as the country faces worsening social and economic challenges, saying there is no clear solution in sight.

Mbeki was speaking at the funeral of veteran anti-apartheid activist and senior ANC member Titus Mafolo in Johannesburg. Mafolo, 69, died last week after a brief illness.

“Titus has left us too early, because the ANC is in serious problems. South Africa is in serious problems,” Mbeki told mourners. “I don’t know where South Africa will be tomorrow.”

Mafolo was a respected ANC leader, businessman and a close political adviser to Mbeki during his presidency. Since his death, tributes have described him as a principled figure who played an important role in shaping post-apartheid South Africa.

Mbeki questioned the country’s direction amid rising crime, unemployment and economic strain. “Where are we going? How are we going to solve all of these problems?” he said.

After more than three decades in power, the ANC is under increasing pressure from voters over corruption, failing public institutions, high unemployment and a weak economy. Public anger has been reflected in frequent service delivery protests, declining voter turnout and electoral losses for the party.

Mbeki said South Africa was poorer without Mafolo’s leadership at a time of deep systemic challenges. He urged political leaders and public officials to honor Mafolo’s legacy through ethical leadership and a renewed commitment to rebuilding the country.