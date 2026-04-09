THE 2021 EXPERIMENT HAS BROUGHT THIS COUNTRY TO ITS KNEES… this year, Zambians should choose between talk and track record – MHANGO

THE 2021 EXPERIMENT HAS BROUGHT THIS COUNTRY TO ITS KNEES – MHANGO

… says this year, Zambians should choose between talk and track record.

LUSAKA, THURSDAY, APRIL 09, 2026

CITIZENS First presidential campaign manager Stanley Mhango says Zambians should not experiment with leadership as the country heads towards the general elections in August this year.

Speaking when he featured on Prime Television last night, Mr. Mhango said the 2021 experiment has brought the country to its knees.

He urged Zambians to vote for CF leader Harry Kalaba who he said has acquired executive experience needed to effectively manage the affairs of the country.

Mr. Mhango said come August, Zambians should choose between talk and track record.

“President Harry Kalaba has executive experience and he knows what this country needs. We are not talking about being the chief marketing officer but we are talking about executive experience. Mr. Kalaba is the longest serving Foreign Affairs Minister in this country. Zambia doesn’t need an experiment with leadership, you the experiment that we did in 2021,very big experiment and it has brought this country to its knees,”Mr. Mhango said.

And Mr. Mhango said the CF stands ready to contest this years General elections adding that the party has been working silently in preparing.

He said the CF party legalias have been printed and will be distributed to all parts of the country once the official campaign period has been declared.

“We have been working silently preparing and one thing about CF is that we are dealing with a President who is experienced and we have a team of party members who are experienced both in private and public sector. Campaign materials have been printed and ready, when the official campaign period is declared we are going to flood the whole country with materials, ” Mr. Mhango said.