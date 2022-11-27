The 2022 fertilizer distributing is heartbreaking – GBM

….as videos of sharing small portions of fertilizer go viral

Lusaka, 27.11.2022



The aspiring candidate for the position of party president in the Patriotic Front, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, GBM, says the 2022 fertilizer distribution exercise is heartbreaking. Mr. Mwamba says he is at pains to watch images of cooperatives sharing small portions of fertilizer spread out on the ground.



Unheard of in the history of this country, Mr. Mwamba says the fertilizer distribution under President Hakainde Hichilema is the most painful demonstration of incompetency he has ever known since he became an adult able to understand matters of governance.

“You insisted on running government, combed the whole of Zambia literally begging people to vote for you. Finally, and reluctantly, the Zambian people give in to your wishes. This is what you turn out to be”, the veteran politician asks.

As if he is talking to children under the age of five, Mr. Mwamba says President Hichilema has justified the poor fertilizer distribution exercise claiming that the system needed to be cleaned first. If the system is clean, Mr. Mwamba asks, “Why are you distributing fertilizer in tins and small cups?”



He adds, “Your obsession with fixing what is not broken just because it was built by a government you hate with a passion is hurting innocent Zambians”.



The chairman for mobilization in the former ruling party says the incompetency President Hichilema is demonstrating is already brewing discontent in the nation and risks food security. Zambians, Mr. Mwamba says must know that UPND has shortchanged them and betrayed their hopes and dreams.



For this reason, the former Defense Minister says Zambians must be ready for tough times ahead especially between now and 2026 when the country goes to the polls to elect the next government.



Mr. Mwamba says the measure of a successful government must primarily be seen in the agricultural sector where food is produced, a commodity indispensable for the survival of any living thing.



Ironically, Mr. Mwamba says this is the sector where President Hichilema and his government have dismally failed.

ISSUED BY GEOFFREY BWALYA MWAMBA, GBM

CHAIRMAN FOR MOBILIZATION IN THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE OF THE PATRIOTIC FRONT

ASPIRING CANDIDATE FOR THE POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF THE PF