The Alliance of Sahel States (AES)—Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger—has created a new regional financial institution: The Confederal Bank for Investment and Development (BCID-AES) with an initial capital of 500 billion CFA francs.





This bank is designed to:



✔️ Finance major infrastructure, agriculture, energy, and industrial projects

✔️ Reduce dependence on external financial institutions

✔️ Strengthen economic cooperation among the three nations

✔️ Support future plans for a shared regional currency



Announced in March 2025 and formalized by finance ministers in May 2025, BCID-AES represents a turning point in regional economic strategy.

A bold new chapter for the Sahel.

A clear push for financial autonomy.