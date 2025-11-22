The American “peace plan” contains phrases that were clearly written in Russian first





The Guardian reports that the U.S. “peace plan” includes several lines that were almost certainly drafted in Russian before being translated. In English they sound unnatural and out of place — as if the document was written or edited by people who think in Russian.





The clearest example is the third point: “Russia is expected not to invade neighbouring countries, and NATO is expected not to expand further.”

The construction “it is expected” is unusual in English but is a direct calque from Russian.





The document also contains other Russian-style word choices — such as “ambiguities” and “to enshrine” — which look just as odd in this context.





All of this has fueled suspicions that at least some of the contributors to the text were linked to Moscow.