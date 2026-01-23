THE ARMY’S CONCERNS ARE RIGHT ON THE SPOT, THOUGH COMMUNICATION WAS POOR- Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe

THE ARMY’S CONCERNS ARE RIGHT ON THE SPOT, THOUGH COMMUNICATION WAS POOR

By Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe

Immediately the Army Commander issued a statement about illegal miners in Mufumbwe my first instinct was how could he be threatening to kill citizens, and my second reaction was that it’s not the job of the police. Where is he getting information that they have guns? So, I did some quick research to find out what the Army Commander was seeing that we weren’t.

First, most rebels start in Africa because the government fails to have an intelligent policy towards minerals , unpoliced communities, and an influx of foreigners buying minerals. The three conditions have been met, and he’s trying to prevent a disaster in the making. In short, the Army is scared of what’s brewing and wants to stay ahead of it. Unlike the Mines Minister and the police.

I think most of you would support us in saying that we’ve been warning about Mines Minister Kabuswe’s failure to rise to the occasion of gold being discovered all over the country. We needed a sound policy and a strong team taking over mines and areas immediately they discover minerals, and partnering with the community. This must be done fast before illegal mining grows in numbers and we start shooting people. The Army has the right to be scared or concerned. What if they start shooting back? After that, we’ll have small conflicts all over.

Already, what I’m seeing is a lot of young Zambian people finding ways to make money through mining which is good and need just to be formalised. However, the communities in the bush have no policing – it’s the Wild West, as the English say. They’re doing their own policing, meaning they’re forming their own governance systems and leadership. If left unchecked, they’ll get rich and they’ll need to protect their interests. There’s also an influx of Tanzanians, Kenyans, Indians, Chinese, and Somalis buying gold or sponsoring young people to mine. Some of them are camped there. This is an extreme security concerns, and Zambia is losing income to foreigners illegally.

Though the language was strong over the illegal mining by the Zambia Army Commander, it was just poor communication with civilians.He came out looked hungry to kill citizens in the eyes of civilians, but their concerns are right on the spot. You also dont want problems escalating that we should be involving the Army; we start to involve the Army in civil matters. it will be very difficult to get them back in the barracks. One day they will feel the politicians are wrong, even those in government; and they will be drawn to act. Let’s avoid the Army in political issues, “no it’s only the Zambia army commander speaking”; the Commander inspires his troops.

My intelligent guess is that the President didn’t even have to tell them – they raised the concern and plan, and the President agreed. The Mines Minister should give us a policy fast. Otherwise, the Zambia Army will be busy in Rufunsa, Mpika, Chingola, Ndola, Mufumbwe, mumbwe and many other places where gold has recently been discovered